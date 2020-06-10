Kirk’s U Needa Butcher giving away free cases of chicken backs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Kirk’s U Needa Butcher is offering free chicken backs to its customers.

“We have 48 cases of chicken backs, 40 lbs per Case for FREE, Come get you some while supplies last!”

The ‘Stay Hungry My Friends’ Owner and Operator Blake Gallet says business is good and he has more than enough so rather than throw away, he wants to give it away.

“Were very blessed and God wants us to continue blessing other people.”

Gallet said chicken backs are good for seasoning red beans, and can be used as fish bait.

He said he often times makes a delicious chicken stock using the backs.

In addition to the free chicken backs giveaway, Gallet said he is offering a free lunch on Thursday’s to all military personnel and first responders in the community.