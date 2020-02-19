Kindergarten registration date for Lafayette Parish School System announced

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System will be hosting kindergarten registration for the upcoming 2020-21 school year on March 6.

Officials with LPSS say registration will take place during normal school hours at the student’s zoned elementary school, which can be found by vising the LPSS website.

The following items are needed to complete the registration process:

Original birth certificate

Social security card

Immunization record

Proof of residence Must be current gas, electric, or water bill with name and address printed on the bill



Due to the registration process being held on each campus, kindergartners will not report to school that day.