Kids can eat breakfast with Santa this weekend

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) Parents with last minute shopping duties and kids looking for holiday fun have a great alternative this weekend.

The Southside Sapphires dance team is presenting, “Breakfast with Santa,” Saturday December 18 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Youngsville VFW post.

Later that afternoon, a holiday dance camp will be held from 1 p.m. until 5.

Tickets for the breakfast are $15 and tickets for the dance camp are $35.

All proceeds will help the team attend the UDA nationals in Florida.

Click the links to register online for dance camp and breakfast with santa