KBON radio personality Layton Thibodeaux, known as ‘The Spicy Cajun’, dies from COVID-19 complications

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A longtime radio personality for KBON 101.1FM has died.

Layton Thibodeaux, 66, died Wednesday from complications due to COVID-19. The Eunice native was a musician and a father of eight.

Below is Thibodeaux’s full obituary from Ardoin’s Funeral Homes:

EUNICE- It is with the heaviest of hearts that the family of Layton Wayne Thibodeaux, Sr. announces his passing on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at Houston Methodists Baytown Hospital at the age of 66. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 07, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the St. Thomas More cemetery with Father Sensat Celebrant.

Layton is a beloved member of the KBON staff, the Eunice community and a deeply religious family man. He retired from the Calcasieu sheriff department after thirty years as Lieutenant. He was a radio host “The Spicy Cajun Man” at KBON for twenty-three years as well as a Cajun musician and his most recent band was Don Fontenot and Friends of Louisiana. He made the Living Cursillo 101, and he was also a Cursillo Professor and was active volunteer with Our Lady of the Oaks Retreat Center in Grand Coteau, belonged to the third order of St. Francis, St. Thomas More parishioner and member of the Knights of Columbus. But most importantly he was a beloved husband, father, son, grandfather and friend . He lived his life loving his wife, children and grandchildren so deeply. His happiest of days were spent with family. He touched many people and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was married to the love of his life, Judy Ledoux Thibodeaux for 47 beautiful years and they were the proud parents of eight children, Layton Thibodeaux, Jr. and wife, Angie of Iota, Lisa T. Fuselier and husband, Donald of Eunice, Christina T. Comeaux and husband, Poncho of Eunice, Thomas Thibodeaux and wife, Tiffany of Lavernia, TX, Eric Thibodeaux of Eunice, John Thibodeaux and wife, Erin of Blanks, Mary T. Craig and husband, Chris of Moss Bluff and Michael Thibodeaux of Eunice; his mother, Barbara Ann Thibodeaux of Eunice; his two sisters, Peggy Autin and husband, Ken of Eunice and Paula Anderson and husband, Oren of Moss Bluff. He was a wonderful and loving grandfather to 29 grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor, Kynzlie, Emily, Chloe, Karli, Paul, Zac, Reghan, Jordyn, Ava, Ryleigh, Landon, Sarah, Paisly, Abbie, Emma, Brayden, Christian, Connor, Teagan, Amelia, Kailyn, Hayden, Joseph, Bailey, Noah, Ethan and Isaac; and his one great-granddaughter, Addilyn; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, JB Thibodeaux, granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann and his infant brother Carl C. Thibodeaux.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice, on Sunday, December 6th from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and again on Monday, December 7th from 8 a.m. until time of services. The Crusillos brothers will recite a Rosary at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337) 457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.