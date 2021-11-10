Junior Achievement of Acadiana’s Leading Ladies program will mentor teens on professionalism

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Junior Achievement of Acadiana gathered women who are ready to mentor hundreds of teens for their Leading Ladies program in January.

“I am a supporter of junior achievement both financially and more so from the heart because it’s just about helping mentor girls particularly high school seniors into whatever profession they want to do,” said Donna Landry, a volunteer with Junior Achievement of Acadiana.

Women working in various industries across Acadiana are getting ready for January 13th. That’s when about 300 girls will participate in the Leading Ladies Project. Some topics that will be covered during the conference include financial illiteracy, entrepreneurship, and how to build confidence in the workplace.

It’s programs like this local entrepreneur Whitney Savoie says we all should participate in.

“I have a daughter so it’s important to me that these programs stick around and that we raise up this next generation of female leaders who either,” said Savoie.

Landry explained, “Junior Achievement focuses on girls who either haven’t yet set a course or believe they don’t have the means. We focus on all seniors but we help those who need financial assistance and that makes it even more heartwarming. “

300 Lafayette Parish high school seniors are expected for the Leading Ladies event in January. This is the first time the event is happening in Acadiana, but Junior achievement currently serves over 8,000 K-12 students through other mentoring programs in Acadiana

