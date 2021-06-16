LIST: July 4th Celebrations across Acadiana

Independence Day is right around the corner! Here’s a list of celebratory events around the Acadiana area:
Lafayette Parish:
Youngsville’s official Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Mill Pond at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — July 3rd
- Free entry
- Family-friendly
- Live music (DG & the Freetown Sound and tunes by DJ RV)
- Kids activities
- Food, beverages, cash bar on site — please leave ice chests at home
- Fireworks display
For more information, follow Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net.
Celebration at St. Julien Park in Broussard at 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — July 4th
- Kids activities
- Fireworks show at 9
- DJ & live music
- Follow their Facebook event
Vermilion Parish:
85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration festival June 30 – July 4
- Multi-day celebration
- Fireworks on Sunday in Downtown Erath at 7 p.m.
St. Landry Parish:
First Baptist Church Opelousas July 4th Bash
- Family event
- Food
- Games
- Inflatables
- Water slide
- Band
- Fireworks
- Open to the public, but prefer that you let them know if you’re attending
- More info on Facebook
We will continue to update this list as we receive more information.