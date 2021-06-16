LIST: July 4th Celebrations across Acadiana

Independence Day is right around the corner! Here’s a list of celebratory events around the Acadiana area:

Lafayette Parish:

Youngsville’s official Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Mill Pond at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — July 3rd

Free entry

Family-friendly

Live music (DG & the Freetown Sound and tunes by DJ RV)

Kids activities

Food, beverages, cash bar on site — please leave ice chests at home

Fireworks display

For more information, follow Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net.

Celebration at St. Julien Park in Broussard at 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — July 4th

Kids activities

Fireworks show at 9

DJ & live music

Follow their Facebook event

Vermilion Parish:

85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration festival June 30 – July 4

Multi-day celebration

Fireworks on Sunday in Downtown Erath at 7 p.m.

St. Landry Parish:

First Baptist Church Opelousas July 4th Bash

Family event

Food

Games

Inflatables

Water slide

Band

Fireworks

Open to the public, but prefer that you let them know if you’re attending

More info on Facebook

We will continue to update this list as we receive more information.