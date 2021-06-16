LIST: July 4th Celebrations across Acadiana

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Independence Day is right around the corner! Here’s a list of celebratory events around the Acadiana area:

Lafayette Parish:

Youngsville’s official Fourth of July celebration at Sugar Mill Pond at 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — July 3rd

  • Free entry
  • Family-friendly
  • Live music (DG & the Freetown Sound and tunes by DJ RV)
  • Kids activities
  • Food, beverages, cash bar on site — please leave ice chests at home
  • Fireworks display

For more information, follow Sugar Mill Pond Independence Day Celebration. If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Maaike Erents at maaike@socialentertainment.net.

Celebration at St. Julien Park in Broussard at 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. — July 4th

  • Kids activities
  • Fireworks show at 9
  • DJ & live music
  • Follow their Facebook event

Vermilion Parish:

85th Annual Erath 4th of July Celebration festival June 30 – July 4

  • Multi-day celebration
  • Fireworks on Sunday in Downtown Erath at 7 p.m.

St. Landry Parish:

First Baptist Church Opelousas July 4th Bash

  • Family event
  • Food
  • Games
  • Inflatables
  • Water slide
  • Band
  • Fireworks
  • Open to the public, but prefer that you let them know if you’re attending
  • More info on Facebook

We will continue to update this list as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar