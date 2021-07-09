Julian’s 6th Annual Diaper Drive underway now

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Julian’s 6th Annual Diaper Drive will accept diaper donations at several

locations from July 1st – 24th, and the final day, July 24th, will be a drive-thru diaper drop-off from 11

a.m. – 1 p.m. at 1400 NW Evangeline Thruway.

Julian’s Diaper Drive collects diapers to donate in support of local women, women’s shelters,

and the aging population, throughout Acadiana. Diaper donations will be accepted at multiple

drop-off locations from July 1st – 23rd.

Drop-off hours at participating locations are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and

locations include: Hub City Ford, Drip IV Therapies, Rise Physical Therapy and Sports Lab,

Better Business Bureau of Acadiana and the Lafayette Travel Visitors’ Center. St. Barnabas

Episcopal Church of Lafayette is a community partner with LoP for the diaper drive.

Donations and proceeds will be distributed to charitable organizations in Lafayette: The

Outreach Center’s Lighthouse Family Shelter, Baby & Me Boutique and LoP’s The Lending

Closet for aging creatives. Donated goods will also be distributed to The Thendsted Center in

Grand Coteau.

Donations can also be made on the Love of People website at:

https://www.loveofpeople.org/event-sponsor.html