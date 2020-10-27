Jonathan Matte named as Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year

LAFAYETTE, La. (From Acadian Companies)- At the Acadian Companies virtual annual meeting, Security Technician Jonathan Matte was recognized as the 2020 Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year.

Matte is a native of Church Point and a graduate of Church Point High School. He attended T.H. Harris Technical College, where he received a degree in electronics. He has 13 years of experience in the security industry.

Matte worked his way up from a security technician helper to technician and then project manager. He joined the Acadian Total Security team in 2017. Matte’s experience is invaluable to the Acadian team as he is dedicated to sharing his knowledge with his coworkers.

Matte lives in Branch, Louisiana with his wife of 17 years and their two daughters.

“Jonathan is dedicated, loyal and reliable, and is known to go above and beyond his duties on a daily basis,” said Acadian Total Security Operations Manager Al Lanclos. “It’s not uncommon for Jonathan to field calls at any time of the day or night. He will spend hours troubleshooting in order to meet deadlines for one of our customers or a contractor.”

Acadian Total Security provides innovative and cost-effective security, automation and video services for homes and businesses throughout south Louisiana and commercial security for customers nationwide. They have offices in Lafayette, Houma and Lake Charles, Louisiana and monitoring centers in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Chicago, Illinois. With more than 40 years of emergency response experience, each of Acadian’s six divisions is centered on the life-safety and security industry.