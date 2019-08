The Wright Enrichment Plant is hosting a job fair at the plant in Crowley for various positions at the plant.

Applicants are invited to come by and fill out an application and talk to a recruiter.

Positions available are, Plant Production workers, Shipping/Receiving, Warehouse, Maintenance, and Lab.

The job fair will be held on Friday, August 9, at 10:00am-3:00pm.

The job fair will be at the Wright Enrichment Plant (Crystal Rice Plantation Restaurant) at 6428 Airport Road, Crowley Louisiana.