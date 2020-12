LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police are investigating the theft of an 6 foot tall inflatable coca-cola machine from a homeowner’s front yard in Lafayette.

The victim reported the theft occurred overnight Monday.

“Kids are really upset, and now want me to remove all inflatables so they don’t get stolen too. So sad,” the homeowner said in a social media post.

The inflatable coca-cola machine is valued at $100.

If you have any information regarding the theft, call Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.