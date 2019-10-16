Inaugural Dodi Groves Memorial Witches Ride set for Oct. 19

Breaking News
YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Calling all witches and warlocks! There’s a Fun and Festive Breast cancer event taking flight this weekend in Youngsville.

The first ever Dodi Groves Memorial Witches Ride, walk or run 5K happening Saturday at Sugar Mill Pond from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s all to help support a new local breast cancer fund to support early detection, education, outreach and support for those battling breast cancer in Acadiana for those interested in supporting.

You can register at Sugar Mill Pond this Saturday but organizers are asking for you to register early online if possible.

Learn more about the event here.

