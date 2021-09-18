Hurricane Ida recovery missions continue across Acadiana

(KLFY)- It’s a story about neighbors helping neighbors.

Acadiana has answered the call, collecting thousands of pounds of food for Southeast Louisiana.

Natasha Curley with Second Harvest Food Bank says, “It’s overwhelming to see the devastation left behind.”

3 weeks removed from Hurricane Ida and recovery missions continue across the state.

“This is the 6th natural disaster we responded to in the last 18 months. Disaster response is something we will do for a long time as communities continue to rebuild,” explains Curley.

The food bank joined the cause, already with over 400 distributions throughout the 14 declared parishes.

Curley adds, “We are working as hard as possible despite all the different disasters heading our way.”

However, the non-profit can’t do it alone.

Curley continues, “I can’t stress enough how important volunteers are to what we do.”

She tells News Ten Acadiana stepped up for the our neighbors in the East, raising

over 20,000 pounds of food

“When disaster strikes there is a sense of urgency. We have to move as quickly as possible. We need as many hands as possible,” Curley says.

Being ready to respond to disaster, Curley says, is of utmost importance as Second Harvest strives to always be able to help those in their time of need.

“We work with officials to be ready to mobilize. This is part of our mission year round need,” adds Curley.