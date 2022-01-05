Hundreds attend funeral to honor beloved pastor Bishop Roy Winbush

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Hundreds of people arrived at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Lafayette to say their final farewell to Bishop Roy Lawrence Hailey Winbush.

Bishop Winbush is the founder of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Lafayette, Crowley and Opelousas.

The bishop and is wife also co-founded a school in Haiti.

His pastoral legacy spans 65 years.

“He helped many others in ministry to realize their dreams when they didn’t know where the funding was coming from; they didn’t know how to pull their people together,” the bishop’s daughter Vanessa Winbush Gatlin said.

“My life is going to be totally different and difficult because when I had a challenge not only did I pray but I knew I had Bishop Winbush, my grandfather to bounce ideas upon, ” the bishop’s grandson Paul Gatlin added.

The bishop was born in 1930.

He’s the father of two daughters, and husband to Mae Carter for 65 years.

“He lived in a house with all women. Wasn’t he blessed,” his daughter joked.

The ladies being in-charge apparently extended to the kitchen, except at breakfast time.

“My mother my sister and myself all had a different request as if he was some kind of short order cook. He was not a big cook that was not the thing that he did,” Vanessa explained.

The bishops grandson Paul Gatlin is also a pastor of a church his grandfather he says pastored for 63 years.

“He would always say to whom much is given much is required; basically cowboy-up. Whatever challenge presents itself, you have what it takes to overcome it,” his grandson recited.

The bishop is a Korean War Veteran and recipient of an American Legion Award.

Bishop Winbush graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southern University A & M and eventually receiving his Doctor of Divinity from CH Mason Theological Seminary.

“He had zero tolerance for things that were done out of order and things that were not in the spirit of excellence,” Vanessa added.

The bishop passed away December 19, 2021.

Bishop Roy Winbush was 91-years-old.