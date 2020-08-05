Hospice of Acadiana recognized as best places to work in healthcare in 2020

Chicago, Ill. – Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The complete list of this year’s winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 12 issue.

“It has been an especially trying year for the world, and healthcare in particular as COVID-19 ravages our communities and your workplaces,” said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare’s editor. “But the organizations recognized on this year’s list rose to the top and continued to be a source of strength for their teammates. They have seen their colleagues fall ill to the virus and struggled with the economic impact of the pandemic. The loyalty and trust between employers and their workers is being put to the test now more than ever. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for continuing to serve their workforce and communities during such an unprecedented time.”

Karl Broussard, Hospice of Acadiana, Inc. CEO, shared what “an honor and a privilege it is that Hospice of Acadiana has been recognized as one of the top 150 places to work in healthcare in the country. We have the most caring, compassionate, and professional staff; they are truly special individuals, and we are so grateful for all they do for our organization and our community.”

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.