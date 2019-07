What rain? The Frog Festival is on this weekend in Rayne, officials said. News 10 will be live tonight from the festival pavilion!

The festival is set to run through Sunday.



There is a busy schedule of events planned over the next five days with a parade, live music food, a frog derby, a frog fashion show, and even a frog leg eating contest.

Some of the big names performing this weekend include Geno Delafose, Keith frank and Wayne Toups.

