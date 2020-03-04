‘Hoops Dreams’ returns for 6th year to being local law enforcement and community to the court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local non-profit attempts to build better relationships with law enforcement and the community.

To many, basketball is just another contact sport, but for A New Vision Leadership, it’s a way to unite the youth and police officers in the community.

“Feel like it’s really important because our law enforcement really comes out and experience something with the community. The youth gets to experience something we’ve never been exposed to,” said a Lafayette High School student.

For the past six years, “Hoop Dreams” has allowed law enforcement to put down their badge and pick up a ball, spending time with the very people they serve.



“It makes policing much easier,” said founder of A New Vision Leadership Erica Williams.

Sponsors of this year’s event includes; Love Our Schools, Lafayette Parks and Recreation, the Lafayette Police Department and Sheriff’s Office.

The event is Saturday, March 7 at the Domingue Center at 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public.