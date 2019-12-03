Holiday events in the Acadiana area: How and where to celebrate the season

NÖEL ACADIEN AU VILLAGE – Nov 30 – Dec 23, Acadian Village, Lafayette, 5:30-9 pm, $10 at gate, $8 in advance. Festival fundraiser with half a million lights, displays, food, entertainment and holiday shopping. 337-981-2364, AcadianVillage.org

CHRISTMAS AT THE ALEXANDRE MOUTON HOUSE – Dec 1-3, 1122 Lafayette St., Lafayette, Tues-Sat, 10 am – 4 pm. $5 Adults, $3 Seniors, $2 Students. The Alexandre Mouton House will be decorated for Christmas with period decorations. 337-234-2208, LafayetteMuseum.com

BROUSSARD LIGHTING OF THE TREE – Dec 4, Broussard City Hall, Broussard. 5:30-8 pm. Come out and celebrate the kickoff of the Christmas season in Broussard at the annual “Lighting of the Tree” celebration. 337-837-6681

CARENCRO OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS AT CITY HALL– Dec 6, 210 E Saint Peter St., Carencro, 6-8 pm. Lighting of the Christmas tree, caroling, cookies and hot chocolate. 337-896-6686, Carencro.org

CARENCRO COUNTRY CHRISTMAS – Dec 7, Carencro Community Center, Free. Crusaders Jingle Run 5K Race at 8 am. From 9 am to 3 pm choirs singing throughout the day plus arts & crafts, food vendors. Pictures with Santa at 10 am. Contact Margaret Rozas at 337-280-9570 or email carencrocountrychristmas@gmail.com

CHRISTMAS WITH THE BOSS – Dec 6, Parc Sans Souci, 201 E Vermilion St., Lafayette, 6-9 pm, Free. Lighting of the Christmas tree featuring Keith Frank. 337-291-5566, DowntownLafayette.org

DECK THE HALLS, A CHRISTMAS HOME TOUR – Dec 8, 6 pm. See the most beautiful homes across Acadiana decked to the nines for the holidays. Savor the sights and sounds of the Christmas season as you make your way from home to home. Music at each home by Youth Orchestra members from the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. 337-232-4277, AcadianaSymphony.org

OLD-TIME CHRISTMAS AT VERMILIONVILLE – Dec 9-21, 300 Fisher Rd., Lafayette, 10 am – 4 pm daily. (Family Day – Dec 14) Regular admission $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 students and children 6 and under enter free. Group rates available. Experience the simple warmth and beauty of Christmas past as the historic village brings to life the holiday traditions of yesteryear. 337-233-4077, Vermilionville.org

SONIC DRIVE-IN CHRISTMAS PARADE- Dec 8, Downtown to Oil Center, Lafayette, 1 pm, Free. One of the oldest Christmas activities in Acadiana. Photos at Parc International following parade. 337-261-5566, DowntownLafayette.org

CHRISTMAS AT COURET – Dec 14, Couret Farms, Bourdette Drive at Abilene Lane, Lafayette, 6-9 pm, Free. Enjoy live entertainment, Christmas shopping from local pop-up shops, kids’ activities, pictures with Santa and more. Lawn chairs and blankets are allowed for seating. Facebook.com/CouretFarms

THE NUTCRACKER – Dec 14-15, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette. 337-262-0444 or 337-291-5555, LafayetteBalletTheatre.org

LESSONS & CAROLS – Dec 15, St. John Cathedral, 914 Saint John St., Lafayette, 3 pm, Free. Traditional candlelight service of readings and choral music for the Christmas season in the beautiful ambiance of St. John Cathedral. 337-232-1322, SaintJohnCathedral.org

AN ACADIANA CHRISTMAS NIGHT – Dec 19, Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 S College Rd., Lafayette, 7 pm. A Christmas celebration for the whole family. ASO will take the magic of Christmas to another level. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys give Christmas an Acadiana twist when ASYO and the youth chorus join the stage. 337-232-4277 ext 1, AcadianaSymphony.org

ST. LANDRY PARISH

ANNUAL LIGHTING OF THE VILLAGE – Dec 7, 828 E. Landry St., Opelousas. 5-8:30 pm, Free. Children’s activities, Christmas carols and a visit from Papa Noël. 800-424-5442, CityOfOpelousas.com

ST. MARTIN PARISH

ATCHAFALAYA CHRISTMAS – Various Dates, McGee’s Landing, Henderson, $17.50 – $22.50. Swamp tours led by Papa Noël. After each tour there will be family photos with Santa, ornament decorating, hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes. McGeesSwampTours.com

IBERIA PARISH

2nd ANNUAL FROSTED CHRISTMAS – Dec 15, Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 11 am – 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm – 4 pm, $28. Each participant will get to decorate their own Christmas themed cookies, write a letter to Santa, get to enjoy delicious ice cream, play games, have a chance to win a door prize, and will be able to have a meet and greet with Santa. EventBrite.com

ACADIA PARISH

CHRISTMAS IN CROWLEY – Dec 5, Historic Downtown, Parkerson Ave., Crowley. 6-8 pm. Over 200,000 animated holiday lights synchronized to music. Tune your radio to 93.3 FM and listen to the lights. 337-783-0824 ext. CrowleyChamber.com

CROWLEY CHRISTMAS PARADE – Dec 4, Historic Downtown, Parkerson Ave., Crowley, 6 pm. 337-783-0824

VERMILION PARISH

ABBEVILLE’S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS STROLL – Dec 6, Downtown Abbeville, 5:30-8 pm. Holiday shopping, festivities and more. 337-898-4110, MostCajun.com

CHRISTMAS IN ERATH – Dec 7, Downtown Erath, 7 pm. Free event includes Selfies with Santa, storytime with Mrs. Claus, train rides, town Christmas tree lighting at 6 pm and more.