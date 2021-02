LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Bed limitations due to the pandemic is adding to a crisis that is impacting many in Acadiana who are without shelter.

With freezing temperatures forecasted in the region for the next several days, local nonprofit, Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and House (ARCH), is working to find motel rooms for safe, temporary shelter. The organization also provides case managers to assist those in need to find permanent housing.

Want to help out ? Click here to donate.