Ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

Community
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There are several ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Through United Way of Acadiana, your donation can help cover the needs of a neighbor during the Hurricane Laura Disaster. Every dollar raised goes directly toward disaster assistance. 

Second Harvest Food Bank is responding to the dire need to feed families in need. The nonprofit is providing storm disaster relief in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. $1 can provide four meals for someone in need.

The most direct way to help victims through the Red Cross is by doing the following:

  • Donate at redcross.org
  • Call 800-RED-CROSS
  • Texting LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the American Red Cross to make some new rules about donations. The organization cannot accept donations of:

  • Supplies, including hygiene items
  • Food
  • Clothes
  • Any other in-kind items

Those items will be dropped off in order to keep shelters safe, according to the Red Cross. 

Ways to get disaster help:

  • FEMA may be able to help you with underinsured
    and uninsured losses. Help may include temporary
    living expenses and grants for home repairs.
    Go online to disasterassistance.gov, download the
    FEMA app or call the FEMA helpline at
    800-621-3362. That’s 800-621-3362.
  • If you have any immediate unmet needs like help
    with shelter, food or water, dial 2-1-1. Again, dial
    2-1-1 if you need any immediate help.
  • For text alerts, text LAURA to 67283. That’s LAURA
    to 67283 for text alerts for updates on helpful
    information for your Hurricane Laura recovery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar