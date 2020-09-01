Ways you can help those impacted by Hurricane Laura

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There are several ways to help those impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Through United Way of Acadiana, your donation can help cover the needs of a neighbor during the Hurricane Laura Disaster. Every dollar raised goes directly toward disaster assistance.

Second Harvest Food Bank is responding to the dire need to feed families in need. The nonprofit is providing storm disaster relief in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. $1 can provide four meals for someone in need.

The most direct way to help victims through the Red Cross is by doing the following:

Donate at redcross.org

Call 800-RED-CROSS

Texting LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the American Red Cross to make some new rules about donations. The organization cannot accept donations of:

Supplies, including hygiene items

Food

Clothes

Any other in-kind items

Those items will be dropped off in order to keep shelters safe, according to the Red Cross.

Want to help those affected by #HurricaneLaura? The safest & quickest way is through a financial donation, which will provide shelter, meals, relief supplies and more. To donate, visit https://t.co/MBG8lreoB0, call 800-RED-CROSS or text LAURA to 90999 to make a $10 donation pic.twitter.com/zQR1gxereo — Louisiana Red Cross (@ARCLouisiana) August 27, 2020

Ways to get disaster help: