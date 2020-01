OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- The annual Battle for the Paddle gumbo cook off is hosted every year by the Gumbo Foundation.

It makes its return on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. It’s one of the most popular cook off events in the area.



Each and every year the Gumbo Foundation chooses a beneficiary who is suffering with a severe or debilitating illness to provide spiritual, financial, and emotional support.

This year’s beneficiary is Avree Greene.

