Governor Edwards issues statement on sentencing of man accused of church arson, Holden Mathews

BATON ROUGE, La, (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. Edwards issued the following statement on the sentencing of Holden Matthews for the burning of three African American churches in St. Landry Parish in 2019.

“Hate is not a Louisiana value, and decimating three historically African American churches is beyond disturbing,” said Gov. Edwards. “The same would be true of any place of worship. What Holden Matthews confessed to doing has deeply impacted many lives and threatened the sense of security of members of St. Mary Baptist Church, Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. I pray he truly understands the depth of the pain he has caused. We are all inspired by the continued strength and resilience of the pastors, congregations and community that pulled together after such terrible losses. Everyone involved in assisting in this case is to be commended for their work and commitment to seeing justice served.”

