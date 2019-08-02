Gov. John Bel Edwards overlooking soon-to-be-opened park in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (Moncus Park and Communications Mnr.)- Moncus Park board members, community leaders and park supporters welcomed Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards this morning to the Moncus Park offices, overlooking the soon-to-be-opened park. Among those in attendance were State Senator Gerald Boudreaux, former Lafayette City-Parish Mayor Joey Durel, and Lafayette City-Parish Council Member Bruce Conque.

Governor Edwards listened as supporters shared why they’re excited about the new park in Lafayette, touting the impact the new 100-acre world-class park will have on the Acadiana region as both an economic development tool and quality of life amenity.

In addition to the various economic and health-related benefits, Elizabeth “EB” Brooks, Executive Director of Lafayette central Park, says the park’s environmental impacts will positively affect Lafayette Parish and surrounding communities for years to come.

“We are grateful that Governor Edwards joined us today to show his support of the project, and to express his appreciation of the many benefits Moncus Park will bring to the Acadiana region. Not only will the park serve as an incredible community gathering space, but its ability to continue to serve as a sponge in the heart of the city for absorbing storm water is more important now than ever before.”