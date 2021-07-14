Good Hope Baptist Church to hold celebration of 143rd anniversary

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Good Hope Baptist Church in Lafayette will hold a celebration of its 143rd anniversary on Saturday, July 17.

The event is on the church lawn, located at 1501 E. Willow St., Lafayette from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be performances, inspirational speakers, community spotlights, food trucks, vendors, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and small pits or tents.

Masks are required and social distancing will be implemented.

For more information, visit Good Hope’s Facebook page.