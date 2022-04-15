LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Community leaders, pastors, and residents drove from location to location praying for the city of Lafayette and remembering the message behind the Good Friday holiday.

The “prayer parade” was open to the public and organizers invited everyone to come together and celebrate the good news of Jesus Christ.

“To be honest we just come to celebrate what He did for us,” Gabriella Ruiz, the event organizer said.

At each stop, they prayed for healing, unity, and redemption.

“We believe that when the whole community comes together things change,” added Ruiz.