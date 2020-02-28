Go Red for Women raise awareness for heart disease

Local health experts are raising awareness before it’s too late.

According to the CDC, within the past decade, heart disease has been the number one killer for women in Louisiana. The disease is prevalent, yet, health professionals believe it is very much preventable.

Prevention, treatment, and education. That’s the main focus for health care professionals at the Cardiovascular Institute of the South.

“A lot of people don’t realize that women die from heart disease three times more likely than they do of all cancers combined,” said Executive Vice President of Hospital Operations Faith LeBrun.

Doctors claim those heart-wrenching statistics can have life-saving outcomes. “One and three women are affected by heart disease. Every 80 seconds a woman dies from heart disease,” LeBrun added.

Many of those go undetected from a lack of screenings. “If we could focus on teaching the next generation the importance of screening for health disease, it can make a difference,” said LeBrun.

Symptoms for women specifically have shortness of breath, nausea and could feel light-headed or experience heart palpitations. “It’s prevalent here in the south where the food is so good and the festivals are so abundant,” LeBrun added.





The American Heart Association is helping them use innovative technology and the upcoming Go Red for Women luncheon to raise awareness for the disease.

It’s scheduled for March 11th at the Cajundome. To register or find out more information, click here .