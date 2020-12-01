Giving Tuesday: ‘Help the helpers’ by contributing to 232-HELP

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just this year, 232-Help has assisted over 55,000 individuals with information, referral and advocacy, primarily regarding COVID-19.

“Each call represents an individual with a unique social or healthcare need, and our trained staff have stood the gap with steadfast dedication to our mission: we listen, we care and we connect,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

On this #GivingTuesday, 232-HELP is still short of its Fall fundraising goal. If the non-profit organization does not meet its $25,000 goal, it may be forced to cut services.

Want to help? You can donate here, or you can mail your check to: 232-HELP, 1005 Jefferson St., Lafayette, LA 70501