Giving Tuesday: ‘Help the helpers’ by contributing to 232-HELP

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Just this year, 232-Help has assisted over 55,000 individuals with information, referral and advocacy, primarily regarding COVID-19.

“Each call represents an individual with a unique social or healthcare need, and our trained staff have stood the gap with steadfast dedication to our mission: we listen, we care and we connect,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday.

On this #GivingTuesday, 232-HELP is still short of its Fall fundraising goal. If the non-profit organization does not meet its $25,000 goal, it may be forced to cut services.

Want to help? You can donate here, or you can mail your check to: 232-HELP, 1005 Jefferson St., Lafayette, LA 70501

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar