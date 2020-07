BATON ROUGE, La. (LDOE) - The Louisiana Department of Education today announced the finalists for the 2021 Teacher and Principal of the Year awards during a live virtual announcement on the Dream Teachers Facebook page. The 18 finalists are elementary, middle and high school educators from school systems across the state. Winners will be selected from this group and named at a virtual awards ceremony later this year.

Finalists from Acadiana are Pamela Sorensson in Lafayette Parish, and Carrie Varino and Rachelle Brown, both in Vermilion Parish.