LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The 20th annual Games of Acadiana is hosting a 20-day virtual scavenger hunt that began on Aug. 1 and will wrap up on Aug. 20.

This year, the event kicked off as Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt.

It benefits Miles Perret Cancer Services. There are chances to win prizes including a grand prize of $10,000 cash.

For more information, visit milesperret.org or milesperret.org/gaa.