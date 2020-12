ESTHERWOOD, La. (KLFY) Funeral services for the late former mayor of Estherwood, Donald Gene Popp Sr., are set to take place Tuesday, De in Crowley.

A visitation will be offered beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Geesey-Fergerson Funeral Home.

Services will follow at 1 p.m.

According to his obituary, Popp died December 9, 2020 following an 8-year battle with prostate cancer.

“He passed away in his home with his wife by his side.”

Donald Popp Sr. was 78 years old.