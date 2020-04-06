Fundraiser set up to support downtown Lafayette service industry workers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Employees of locally-owned restaurants and bars in Downtown Lafayette who have been financially affected by COVID-19 are getting support from their community.

Social Entertainment has set up a 14-day digital fundraiser, “Lost My Tips Fund”, with the goal to raise $30,000 to support as many downtown service industry workers as possible.

The fundraiser for downtown service industry workers is announced just days after Social

Entertainment finished it’s previous fundraiser ‘Lost My Gig Fund’.

‘Lost My Gig Fund’ resulted in $33,925 raised in funds and offered financial support to 106 full

time, local musicians who are currently out of work due to COVID-19 related gig cancellations.

Donations to “Lost My Tips Fund” can be made on their donation page on Facebook or via

www.unitedwayofacadiana.org/lostmytips.