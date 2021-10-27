Fright Trail turning up the scares in its last week of the 2021 Halloween season

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Are you brave enough?

Fright Trail Haunted House, in its 10th year, will be turning up the scares in its final week of the 2021 Halloween Season.

The open air event, which features the home of The Crowley Strangler, The Demented from Duson, The Butcher from Breaux Bridge, & The Psycho from Scott, are all waiting to meet you in the darkness.

Can You Make it Thru?

A trip through The Fright Trail will take approximately 35 minutes, although some say it depends on how fast you will be running!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday hours are 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.