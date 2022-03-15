LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Friends of the Lafayette Public Library has reached a long-time donation goal of one million dollars in support of the libraries. Over a period of 40 years, the organization has donated $1,001,940.16 to the Lafayette Public Library System.

The money donated by the Friends of the Library is raised through semi-annual book sales and the generosity and support of the public.

Friends of the Library was formed in 1982 by former library director Sonya Branch. It’s a nonprofit volunteer organization that supports and promotes the library system and its programs. The purpose is to provide funding for items not currently in the library’s budget.

The group has been able to provide things like children’s books to each branch, funds for the BookTalk newsletter, a 3D printer for the downtown branch, and more. The Friends have also funded a scholarship for Library Science at LSU that is available to anyone in Lafayette Parish.

The Spring book sale, entitled One in a Million, will be held Wednesday, March 23- Saturday, March 26,

2022, in the Heymann Convention Center Ballroom.