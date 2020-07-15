French Immersion teachers qualify for newest exception to Presidential Proclamation

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDOE)- The Louisiana Department of Education has announced teachers recruited by the State of Louisiana through either the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana (CODOFIL) or LDOE will qualify for the newest exception to Presidential Proclamations 9993 and 10052.

This exception will secure the admission of 70 teachers (49 teachers of French; 21 teachers of Spanish) to travel to Louisiana for the 2020-2021 school year.

These teachers will provide world language instruction in immersion and early world language programs in 16 school systems across the state.

School systems can anticipate welcoming these new International Associate Teachers in the early fall, the LDOE said.

“I’m pleased by this positive development. The Louisiana Department of Education will continue to cooperate with our various stakeholders to help assure these invaluable programs remain an option for our children and families,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Louisiana has a rich heritage founded on diverse cultures. Our immersion programs honor that heritage while providing our children a world of opportunities.”

