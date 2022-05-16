LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) and SMILE Community Action Agency are providing a new summer athletic leadership academy for youth this year. The academy is free and will offer youth an opportunity to enjoy recreation and learn leadership skills while being mentored by coaches and athletes from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The academy is scheduled to take place June 6 – July 15 Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s open to kids ages 7-14 and is offered at no cost to participants. Breakfast, lunch, and snacks will be provided.

It will be held at three Lafayette PARC Recreation Centers, including Dupuis Recreation Center (1212 East Pont Des Mouton Road), Heymann Recreation Center (1500 South Orange Street), and Domingue Recreation Center (901 Mudd Avenue).

Walter Guillory, Athletic Supervisor for Lafayette PARC said, “The purpose of this program to teach our young people team-building skills through innovative activities, and at the same time, enable UL athletes to increase their leadership capabilities.”

Registration forms are available at SMILE located at 501 St. John Street or Girard Park Recreation Center located at 500 Girard Park Drive.

For more information, call SMILE at 337-234-3272, Ext. 200, or Lafayette PARC at 337-291-8393.