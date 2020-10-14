Free COVID-19 testing/flu vaccine drive-thru services on Oct. 15

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Health Unit is offering no-cost COVID-19 testing and flu vaccinations on Thursday, Oct. 15 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 220 Willow Street.

For FLU VACCINE:

  • Bring your private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare card
  • 6 months of age and older can receive the vaccine

For COVID TESTING:

  • Pre-register at DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com (onsite registration is available. You must provide a phone number and email address)
  • Anyone 5 years of age and older can be tested
  • It is a self-administered nasal swab test
  • Results will be available online within 3-5 days

