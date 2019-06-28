Fourth of July events around Acadiana

Many events will be held for the Fourth of July in Acadiana.
See the list below for events, times, and locations. More information can be found by clicking the name of each individual event listed below:
- Broussard Independence Festival – Saturday, June 29, 6:00pm-9:30pm – Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park. Live music begins by Jet Seven. Family-friendly activities and of course, fireworks, which begin at 9pm. Free.
- Erath 4th of July – June 30-July 4 – Downtown Erath. Live music, carnival, games, water fights, parade, fireworks and more. No gate fee. Fireworks on July 4th start at 9pm.
- Jennings Stars & Stripes Festival – Wednesday, July 3, 4:00pm-9:30pm – Louisiana Oil & Gas Park. Live music from Kegan Navarre from 4pm-6pm then Bernie Alan from 7pm-9pm. “Celebrate America” Fireworks Show at 9pm. Admission $4 for ages 13 and over. Ice chests welcome, bring your lawn chairs.
- Fireworks at The Pond – Wednesday, July 3, 5:30pm-9:15pm – Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville. Live music and lots of free activities including face painting, pony rides, kayak demonstrations, remote control boat demos and more. Fireworks start at 9pm. Free.
- Uncle Sam’s Jam – Wednesday, July 3, 4pm-10pm – Parc International in Downtown Lafayette. Featuring live music from Chubby Carrier & The Bayou Swamp Band, DG & The Freetown Sound and DJ RV. The evening will end with a firework display! Leave your ice chests at home as food and beverages will be available for purchase. Free
- New Iberia 4th of July Parade – Thursday, July 4, 2:00pm-5:00pm – Downtown New Iberia/Bouligny Plaza. Fourth of July parade followed by Honor Guard ceremony along with harmony of patriotic music. Free.
- Eunice 4th of July Fireworks – Thursday, July 4, 9pm – Eunice Recreation Complex. Hosted by the City of Eunice. Free.
- Fireworks on the River – Thursday, July 4, 6:30pm – Nall Park in Krotz Springs. Live music by JC Melancon & The Bayou Rock Band, fun jumps, food and refreshments, a huge fireworks display with patriotic music at 9pm. Free.
- St. Bernard Catholic Church, Breaux Bridge: Thursday, July 4, 6PM, Patriotic Rosary; 6:45, Honor Guard/National Anthem; 7pm, Music by the Vermilionaires; 9pm, Fireworks at Parc du Pont.