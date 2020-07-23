Foster the Love: Volunteers and donations needed for foster children, drive set for Saturday, July 25

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Volunteers and donations are needed to help foster children in need of school supplies and other necessities.

On Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., donations of new school supplies and uniforms will be accepted by Foster the Love Louisiana at Christian Life Center on 411 Verot School Road in Lafayette.

Volunteers are needed to put together duffle bags of supplies, which will go to children entering foster homes.

The bags, called First Night Bags, help children transition into a new foster home.

Sign up to volunteer to put together First Night Bags HERE.

Sign up for the school supply and uniform drive HERE.