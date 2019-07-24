Food pantry at local church celebrates five years of success

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A local church is celebrating its growth over the past five years by continuing to feed the mind, body, and soul. True Vine Ministries in Lafayette is celebrating the food pantry’s 5th year anniversary with a health empowerment fair.

“Five years ago, I worked in the church office and saw some paperwork and though it would be a great opportunity for our church to be involved in the community.,” said Judy Francis, pantry coordinator.

Their partnership with New Orleans and Acadiana Second Harvest Food Bank has allowed them to create what looks like a mini-grocery store for clients.

“It’s a good thing because it helps with their self esteem that they’re choosing their own food and we’re not choosing it for them,” Francis added.

From the office to the basement, she realized there was great need for low-income families and the elderly in this community. “A lot of times, they have to choose. Am I going to pay my light bill? Am I going to get my medication? And where am I going to get my food?”

From canned goods, fresh produce and personal hygiene items. The list goes on. Now, church coordinators are bringing in health professionals. “We’re going to empower them to know their numbers. Their weight. Their height. Their BMI, blood pressure, blood sugars,” said Linda Peters.

She’s the coordinator for Our Lady of Lourdes Congregational Health Services. The hospital is assisting in the church’s upcoming health fair.

“The church is like your hospital. And some people, that’s the only place they know to go to when they’re in need for medical or emotional problems that they have existing,” said Peters.

“We have some that say the barely can fix a sandwich because they are sickly. So we would like to have other programs so that we can help them so they can maintain what they have to,” Francis added.

They plan to connect with more local programs and organizations like FoodNet Food Bank to expand their services.

One dollar donations can provide four meals for someone.

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance can call Second Harvest Food Bank at (337) 237-7711 or True Vine Ministries at (337) 233-8463.

The Health Empowerment Fair is set for August 8 from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. at 1555 W. Willow St, Scott, La. 70583.