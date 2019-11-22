Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Food Net donation locations

Community
Posted: / Updated:
Food Net picture_337470

Make a donation here or text FOODNET to 797979

Not sure what to donate? Check out the Food-For-Families-Playbook-2019Download

Here all the Dec. 10, 2019, Food Net drop-off locations in Acadiana:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph WSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories