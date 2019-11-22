Food Net donation locations

Make a donation here or text FOODNET to 797979
Here all the Dec. 10, 2019, Food Net drop-off locations in Acadiana:
- Abbeville: St. Mary Magedeline Christian Service, Super 1 Foods
- Baldwin: Emergency Aid Center, Baldwin Fire Department
- Breaux Bridge: St. Bernard/St. Francis Food Pantry, Veteran’s Home.
- Broussard: First Assembly of God, Youngsville City Hall
- Carencro: Our Lady of The Assumption, Carencro Community Youth Center
- Centerville: St. Joseph Catholic Church
- Crowley: Crowley Christian Care Center
- Eunice: Eunice Food Bank
- Franklin: Emergency Aid Center, Church of the Assumption- Church Hall
- Jeanerette: Alpha Community Outreach Center, First Church of God in Christ
- Jennings: Council on Aging, Jefferson Davis Council on Aging
- Kaplan: Kaplan Food Bank, American Legion
- Lafayette: Foodnet Food Bank, Cajundome
- Loreauville: Loreauville Baptist Food Pantry, Loreauville Baptist Church
- Mamou: St. Ann’s Catholic Church- Religious Education Building
- Morgan City: St. Marty Outreach Inc.- United Way, Whitney Bank
- New Iberia: Social Service Center, Sugar Cane Festival Building
- Opelousas: St. Landry-Evangeline United Way, St. Landry Parish (7-8) pantries
- St. Martinville: SMILE Community Action Agency, Woodmen of the World Building
- Ville Platte: Care and Share Center, Northside Civic Center
- Pine Priaire: Sisters in Christ, St. Peter’s Catholic Church