Food Net donation locations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- It was an emotional night at Lafayette General Foundation's 6th Annual Healthcare Heroes Awards Gala. This year's awards spotlight a team effort to save a woman who was involved in a terrible accident on the interstate, when a crane fell on her car.

The patient who was in the crash, Fay Harris, was reunited with the first responders and medical team, who rescued her. The accident happened in September 2018, when Harris was driving through a construction zone on I-10. She suffered internal bleeding and two broken legs. Harris was in the hospital for 17 days, and had 5 surgeries.