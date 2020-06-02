Live Now
Food distribution dates and times for families with children ages 18 and under

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. The Three O’Clock Project has released dates and times for its meals-to-go distribution program in Acadiana.

  • The free grab and go (seven-day box) meals are for children 18 and under.
  • Children must be present with a parent or guardian or a Parent pick-up form completed.

Click here for additional information.

Tuesday (Lafayette)

St. Julien Park (Broussard) 9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

MLK Rec Center (Lafayette) 11 a.m. 12:30 p.m.

Pelican Park (Carencro) 1:30-3 p.m.

Wednesday (Acadia and Iberia)

Rice Festival Building (Crowley) 10 a.m. -11 a.m.

St. Joseph Catholic Church (Iota) 12:30-1:30 p.m.

West End Park (New Iberia) 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m.

Thursday (St. Landry)

New Zion Baptist Church (Eunice) 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Opelousas Boys and Girls Club 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Friday (Vermilion and Acadia)

Vermilion Boys and Girls Club (Abbebville) 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Frog Festival Pavilion (Rayne) 1 p.m. 2 p.m.

