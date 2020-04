A volunteer packs a box of produce at Second Harvest Food Bank. (Photo: Contributed by Second Harvest Food Bank)

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- The city of Jeanerette, along with the Second Harvest Food Bank, are partnering to distribute food supply boxes on Friday, May 1 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

The distribution site will be at Ward 8 Recreation Center, 803 Hubertville Rd.



This will be drive-thru, no touch distribution.No walk-ups will be served

Limit to two to three people per vehicle.

Attendees must wear masks.