Food banks still operating for those in need

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local food banks are still operating for those in need of food.

At Second Harvest Food Bank in Lafayette, their pantry is still open willing to help those in need despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the 12 parishes that we work with locally, majority of the agencies are still operating, still distributing food, but they’re doing it in a very exceptional way,” Brenda Pourciau, Program Coordinator with Second Harvest Food Bank, said.

“Clients are coming through in their vehicles, no physical contact is being had, they’re putting the food in the trunks of their cars, and so they’re able to distribute to more people that way.”​​

People who are in need of food or those who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic can call 232-HELP.

A representative will direct them to the nearest Second Harvest Food Bank.​

“We have I would say our regular clients that come to the pantries, but we also know, and everyone knows, people are losing their jobs so they are automatically qualified at this point in time, which I think is awesome,” added Pourciau. “That was the waiver that we have through USDA.”

​​Each Second Harvest Food Bank location has specific days and times they’re operating. The majority of the facilities all run by volunteers.​​

“Food is a resource that we can at least assist in providing,” explained Pourciau. “It’s not groceries for a month, but at least maybe for at least a week, hopefully, maybe a little bit more.”​​Second Harvest Food Bank is in need of both monetary and food donations at this time.”

If you can give, they need:​

Non-perishable food items​ such as vegetables, canned goods​

Protein such as canned chicken, tuna​, or peanut butter

If you’d like to donate money or volunteer your time, visit https://no-hunger.org/