Flyover to honor healthcare workers set for 12 p.m. in St. Landry Parish on Friday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- On Friday, May 1, general aviation pilots at Ahart Field will be conducting a flyover of St. Landry Parish to honor healthcare workers caring for COVID-19 patients.

The flight will begin at the intersection of Hwy 167 and Hwy. 182 and proceed south to Opelousas General at noon. It will then head west along Hwy. 190 towards Eunice and conclude at Acadian Medical Center.

Healthcare professionals can enjoy the flyover from the hospital parking lots and, of-course should still maintain all social distancing guidelines during the flyover.

Residents of St. Landry Parish can watch the flyover from their home and should avoid going to landmarks or gathering in crowds to view the flyover.

