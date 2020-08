ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The annual 40-mile Eucharistic Boat Procession on August 15 at 8 a.m. on the Bayou Teche is just around the corner.

Like the Church has done for centuries in time of plague and pandemic, priests offer this year’s procession in petition to the Holy Family for an end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit fetedieuduteche.org.