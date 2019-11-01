VERMILIONVILLE: Native American Culture Day Nov. 2

Join members of the community in a day filled with culture, crafts, music, and food on Saturday, November 2 at the Native American Culture Day.

There will be demonstrations and presentations throughout the village by members of:

The Canneci N’de Band of Lipan Apache

The Isle de Jean Charles Band of Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw

The Atakapa Ishak

The Louisiana Attackapas Native Eagle Tribe

The Avogel Tribe of Louisiana

The United Houma Nation

For more information check out the flyers below.