The legacy of Sugar Cane Festival royalty

Janet Nelson and Al Landry reigned over the Sugar Cane Festival as

King Sucrose and Queen Sugar in 2018.

But their journey to the crown was not an easy one.

“So actually I started pageants when I was 7.”

As a girl, Nelson dreamed of being Queen Sugar. But you can only compete to win the title once, so she began learning everything she could about the sugar industry.

“I didn’t realize how much sugar had an impact on my life until becoming the Sugar Queen.”

Nelson traveled over 13,000 miles, visiting sugar cane farms and refineries across the state.

“Being able to experience going to the mill and the refinery and seeing everything from the field to the table has been eye-opening, and it’s just made me more aware of how we need to thank our farmers like Mr. Al and his family,” Nelson said.

Al Landry is a 6th generation sugar cane farmer and a 2nd generation King Sucrose. Landry’s father was king in 2007.

“He’s very proud as well to have both of us and to be around to see me experience this weekend as well.”

Landry says he takes pride in his family’s legacy as King Sucrose and as sugar cane farmers.

“We have the responsibility as growers and millers and processors to continue to do the work to keep our industry going.”

Nelson and Landry say they’re sad their reign is over but look forward to seeing who will take their place to keep the industry moving forward.

“She’s going to be a little stalk when she gets crowned, but at the end of her reign, she’s going to be a beautiful sugar cane stalk and ready to produce sugar. that just makes me so honored that i was a part of this legacy and tradition as well.”