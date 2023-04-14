SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The Best Stop has been a staple at the Scott Boudin Festival since its inception.

General Manager Damon Cormier says the excitement is still at an all-time high.

“It’s been a great journey, this is our 10th year. We were part of the festival from even before the festival started and we went to the state capital and brought them boudin to get Scott designated as the Boudin Captial of the world. I was on the board to help get it started.”

Since 1986, Cormier says there has been a lot of joy watching the festival grow and bring more attention to both his business and the city of Scott.

“When we’re out there, people are excited to see us there and they may even try a product there they didn’t even know we had at the store. It brings a lot more people to the city to go to all the different business, so I think it helps the business and the community at large.”

Even after 10 years of festival experience, Cormier says the best stop still has a lot to be excited about every time the festival comes to town.

“What I’m most excited for is just to be out with the community, to be able to visit with the community, helping out at the tent, visiting with customers and all our friends and family. We’re hoping the weather cooperates and people just come out and have a good time.”