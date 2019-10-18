Thank a farmer, it’s the 83rd International Rice Festival!

It’s the 83rd year Crowley is celebrating its International Rice Festival. The festival is known for its fun, entertainment and carnival ride, but there’s a deer purpose for it all.

“It’s really an honor to be able to celebrate our rice farmers and our rice industry and that’s so important here in Crowley,” said Shana Mock, the festival coordinator.

She has a big job around this time of the year, preserving a celebration that began in 1937.

“It’s great you know. Our farmers put food on our table. So we want to honor them. They are hard-working. Any farm industry is wonderful, but you know rice holds a special place in our hearts here in Crowley,” said Mock.

Since the festival beginning, over seven million people have attended the annual event tracing down from generation to generation.

“I am Daxton Glenn Broussard. Your 82nd International Junior Rice Festival King. If you ate rice today thank a farmer. If you ate in peace. Thank a soldier,” said Daxton Broussard.

“My favorite part about the festival is the pageant, and the music and all of the good food, ” said Blair, the Junior Miss International Rice Queen.

This is the 83rd year of the festival showing appreciation for a special industry in Louisiana.

“And there’s not too many organizations that can say that. It’s because we have so many volunteers that help us out year after year and keep it going,” said Deborah Nutt Whitting,” the Festival President.

“Our rice mills, our truck drivers. All of them that do everything for our farming community.”

“A culmination of a year of work for volunteers for our committee members. For our royalty and we couldn’t do it without all of those people.”

The festival runs October 17-20th.

For more information, https://www.ricefestival.com/schedule.html