LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Festival International, which was scheduled to end late Sunday, ended early due to bad weather.

The festival, which was originally scheduled to end at 7:15 p.m. in downtown Lafayette, ended two hours early.

“After an exceptional return to downtown, Festival International de Louisiane, presented by LUS Fiber has cancelled the remaining acts for the day due to ongoing lightning within a five mile radius.”

In a social media announcement, organizers extended their warmest wishes to the community of patrons, artists, performers and musicians for making this year’s event an unforgettable comeback.

We are so thankful for a beautiful year. Due to weather, we had to make the tough call to close down Festival International early.” said Executive Director Scott Feehan.

Merchandise and fundraising efforts were record breaking, making it possible for the event to come back strong in 2023. Feehan said.

“We hope you enjoyed the last four and half days of magic. Remember that we do have a fundraiser for Ukraine throughout tomorrow in support of our band DakhaBrakha. Merci et bon Festival!”

Donate here: https://bit.ly/38txZ0A

“Our hearts are full with all of the Fest love. We can’t wait to see you all next year!” #backtogetherfestforever