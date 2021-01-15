Scott Boudin Festival moved to September

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The 2021 Scott Boudin Festival is being moved back to late September.

The Scott Boudin Festival says the festival will happen on September 24, 25, and 26. They cited the recommendations of Federal and State officials to move the festival. They said, “This decision is not made lightly but is made for the health and safety of all festival and City guests, volunteers, vendors, and staff.”

The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors is working to contact all who partner and assist in

hosting and executing the Scott Boudin Festival in our community.